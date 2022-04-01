Barclays Reiterates “€118.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Barclays set a €118.00 ($129.67) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($174.51) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($173.63) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($170.33) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €141.47 ($155.46).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €103.25 ($113.46) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($108.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of €112.02 and a 200 day moving average of €120.57.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

