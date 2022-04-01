Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital raised shares of NatWest Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 306.25 ($4.01).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 215.90 ($2.83) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 229.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.60. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

