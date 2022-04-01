Barclays Trims Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Target Price to €3.00

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.00 ($3.30) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TELDF. UBS Group lowered Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock remained flat at $$2.69 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

