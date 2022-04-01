Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $584.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $774.00.

BTDPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.28) to GBX 832 ($10.90) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

BTDPY stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

