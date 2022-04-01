Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 240,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.06. The stock had a trading volume of 432,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,124. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.92 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.