Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.77 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 2,627,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,967. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.