Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 650 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602,658 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,547,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,938,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.38. 1,280,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,697. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.55 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

