Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.44 ($114.77).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €78.60 ($86.37) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.48. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

