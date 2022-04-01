Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMW. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.44 ($114.77).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €78.60 ($86.37) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

