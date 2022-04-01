BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BBTV presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

BBTV stock opened at C$2.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.96. The company has a market cap of C$80.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

