BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. BCE also posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BCE by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BCE by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in BCE by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. BCE has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

