BCE (NYSE:BCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.64.

BCE traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.70. 26,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,606. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 120.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $81,606,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.