BCE (NYSE:BCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.64.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.70. 26,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,606. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 120.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $81,606,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.