Beacon (BECN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,158.00

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $970,851.46 and approximately $41,158.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

