Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.09) to GBX 480 ($6.29) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.40.

Beazley stock remained flat at $$5.40 during midday trading on Friday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

