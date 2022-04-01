BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Up 5.5%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.95. 10,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 443,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.29.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,544,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,731,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,153,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $19,714,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $16,125,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

