BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading 5.5% Higher

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.95. 10,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 443,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
A number of research firms have commented on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $732.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.29.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
