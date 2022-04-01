BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading 5.5% Higher

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.95. 10,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 443,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of research firms have commented on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $732.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.29.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.