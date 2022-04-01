Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 3,595,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,449. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Comstock Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.