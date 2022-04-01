Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.84.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

