Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Shares of PM remained flat at $$93.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,599,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,326. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

