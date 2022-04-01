Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,521,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

