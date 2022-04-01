Bellwether Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 457.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 27.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 36.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 32.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. 5,688,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,969. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

