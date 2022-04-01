BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.62. 23,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.63. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

