BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,872 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. 801,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,959. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $52.88 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.