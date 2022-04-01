BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 643.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.14. 751,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,961. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.54 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.