BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Shares of IHF traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.89. 39,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,402. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $293.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.76.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.