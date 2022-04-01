BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

