Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Grey updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BGRY opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.

BGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 1,391.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

