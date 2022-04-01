Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Grey updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BGRY opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Berkshire Grey by 1,391.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BGRY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

