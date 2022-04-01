Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.82. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 7,622 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

