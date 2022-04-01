Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,618,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,300.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.