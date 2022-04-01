Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 999 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $485.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.