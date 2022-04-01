Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 7,162 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,745,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23.

