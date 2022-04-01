Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,979,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,095,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 98,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $250.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.66 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

