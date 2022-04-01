Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $413.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.68 and its 200-day moving average is $517.88. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

