Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $85.50 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

