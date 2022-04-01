Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

