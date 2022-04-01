Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,437 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -16.46.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

