Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,669 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

