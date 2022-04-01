Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $106.58. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

