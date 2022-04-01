Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) PT Lowered to $6.00

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $9.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Better Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of Better Choice stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Better Choice has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of -0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.
About Better Choice (Get Rating)
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.
