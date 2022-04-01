B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BGS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGS stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.35.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

