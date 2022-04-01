Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BGFV stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. 6,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.79.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

