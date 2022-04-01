Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BIG traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. 1,176,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.89.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $13,752,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

