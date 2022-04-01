Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.88 and last traded at $38.11. Approximately 22,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,582,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.