BinaryX (BNX) Trading 62.1% Higher This Week

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. BinaryX has a market cap of $166.24 million and $361.08 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $82.18 or 0.00177201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007621 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00306781 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.