Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) to report $191.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $43.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 337.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $943.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.20. 6,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,295. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.08. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

