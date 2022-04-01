Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BIOIF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Biome Grow has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Biome Grow Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

