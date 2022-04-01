BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $200.00 price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.
Shares of BNTX stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.67. 34,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,258. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.22. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioNTech (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
