BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $200.00 price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.67. 34,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,258. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.22. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech will post 38.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

