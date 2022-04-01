BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.74 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNTX traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.56. 1,824,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,258. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of -0.70. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BioNTech by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BioNTech by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

