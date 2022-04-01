Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.05

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 123335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIREF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0078 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.